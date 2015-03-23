* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index ends 0.2 pct higher
* Index hovers above 7,000 points after hitting highs
* StanChart extends last week's rally, miners up
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 23 Britain's blue-chip share index
set a record high on Monday as mining stocks rallied with firmer
metals prices, outpacing weakness in shares such as Weir Group.
The UK mining index gained 2.2 percent as
copper hit a two-month high, driven by a weaker dollar
on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will stay accommodative
over the near term. Global miner BHP Billiton rose 2.6
percent, while Glencore was up 2.4 percent.
Asia-focused Standard Chartered was the top FTSE
100 performer and its 6.5 percent rise on Monday took
gains to more than 20 percent since mid-March on the back of a
weaker dollar and positive broker comments, with Citi and JP
Morgan becoming the latest to upgrade the bank.
"In a sense both the move higher in Standard Chartered and
the commodity complex were triggered by the loss of strength in
the U.S. dollar," Jasper Lawler, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"Emerging markets stand to fare a lot better with a weaker
dollar, helping StanChart who specialise in the region, whereas
commodity prices tend to rise as the dollar falls, which helps
mining and oil companies."
However, engineering company Weir Group fell 2.2
percent to 1,801 pence after RBC downgraded it to "sector
perform" from "top pick", and cut its price target to 1,850
pence from 2,150 pence.
The benchmark FTSE index ended 0.2 percent higher at
7,037.67 points, a new life-time peak. The index rose for a
sixth straight session on Monday and has gained nearly 7 percent
so far this year.
The market has been spurred by official comments that have
led investors to push back the timing of their expectations for
U.S. and UK rate rises.
However, investors traded cautiously, seeing several equity
indexes in Europe near their multi-year peaks as vulnerable to
profit-taking.
"We are nervous of buying into a rally that is less about
improved corporate earnings forecasts, and more about delving
into the tea leaves of statements from the U.S. Fed," deVere
Group international investment strategist, Tom Elliott, said.
Highlighting earnings risks, Deutsche cut cruise-operator
Carnival to "hold" from "buy" ahead of results due on
March 27, saying currency volatility could affect earnings. Its
shares fell 1.6 percent.
"We remain positive on (Carnival) as we think the medium
term earnings recovery potential remains intact. However, with
only 5 percent upside to our 34 pound price target we move our
recommendation to hold," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Louise
Ireland and Ruth Pitchford)