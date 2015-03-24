* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct, sets new record after German data

* Wolseley falls after H1 disappointment

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, March 24 Britain's top share index rose for a seventh straight day on Tuesday, boosted by strong German economic data.

The FTSE 100 edged up after data showed the private sector in Germany, Europe's largest economy and main growth engine, grew in March at its strongest rate since July, lifted markets across the region.

The report helped the FTSE touch an all-time high at 7,056.52 points and put it on track for a seventh consecutive daily rise. It was up 0.2 percent at 7,048.42 points at 0853 GMT.

After a 5 percent rise in a week, some traders were expecting the FTSE to take a breather.

"I expect a bit of consolidation," Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners, said. "I'd wait for a pullback below 7,000 before going long."

Shares in plumbing supplies group Wolseley, which hit an eight-year high on Friday, fell 2.7 percent after it said it expects underlying group trading profit for its financial year to be in line with expectations and posted a smaller increase in first-half earnings than expected.

"H1 looks a bit light compared to consensus and our estimate", analysts at Liberum said in a note. "Shares could be weak as I think the market may have been looking for upgrade."

Shares in energy and basic materials companies lagged after a weak reading on factory health in China, the world's No.2 oil consumer and top metals user. Asia-exposed bank Standard Chartered also fell.

Europe's No.1 home improvement retailer Kingfisher fell 1.3 percent after doubts were cast on its takeover of do-it-yourself retailer Mr Bricolage.

The UK Consumer Price Index for February, due at 0930 GMT, is expected to show a 0.1 percent increase year on year.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)