* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.2 percent
* TUI gains on hopes of meeting growth target
* Diageo, Next up on positive broker comments
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 25 Britain's leading share index
rose towards its record high on Wednesday, with tour firm TUI
Group gaining on expectations of meeting its profit growth
target and companies including Diageo and Next rising on
positive broker comments.
TUI rose 3.2 percent, to be the top gainer in the
FTSE 100, after saying it was confident of meeting a
target to lift full-year underlying operating profit by 10 to 15
percent on increasing holiday sales and prices.
"It's encouraging to see that TUI is expecting good summer
bookings and on track to deliver strong growth," Securequity
sales trader, Jawaid Afsar, said.
"This is also a positive signal for the entire sector, which
is getting some tailwind from lower fuel prices and relatively
more money in the hands of consumers due to lower inflation."
Broker price target upgrades lifted shares in clothing
retailer Next by 1.2 percent after Credit Suisse hiked
its target to 7,450 pence from 7,010 pence. Diageo, the
world's largest spirits maker, gaining 1 percent after Barclays
raised its price target to 2,075 pence from 2,030 pence.
"The group has arguably the strongest brand portfolio in
global spirits and remains well-placed to benefit from the
increased penetration of international spirits brands in
emerging markets," Barclays said in a note.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at
7,034.89 points by 0848 GMT. The benchmark hit a record
intra-day high of 7,065.08 on Tuesday but ended down 0.3
percent.
It has gained more than 7 percent so far this year and is up
about 15 percent since a low in the middle of December in 2014,
helped by a strong recovery in the UK economy and a bond-buying
programme by the European Central Bank.
Mid-cap Moneysupermarket.com rose more than 6
percent after the company said that its founder Simon Nixon was
not proceeding with the proposed sale of shares.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)