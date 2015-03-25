* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.2 percent
* Barclays falls after downgrade by Investec
* TUI gains on hopes of meeting growth target
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 25 Britain's leading share index
edged down on Wednesday, giving away early gains, led lower by
Barclays after a broker downgrade.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 10.64 points,
or 0.2 percent, at 7,009.04 points by 1138 GMT, falling further
away from a new record high hit in the previous session.
The benchmark had hit a record intra-day high of 7,065.08 on
Tuesday but ended down 0.3 percent.
It has gained nearly 7 percent so far this year and is up
about 15 percent since a low in the middle of December, helped
by a strong recovery in the British economy and a bond-buying
programme by the European Central Bank.
The index had rallied for six straight days before Tuesday's
reversal.
"I'm not surprised to see us pause at these levels, as after
the strong run we've seen, the index has hit a region of
resistance around 7,050," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical
analyst at Gain Capital, adding that the index should be
supported by previous resistance around 6,900.
"Having made new highs so recently, however, the path of
least resistance is clearly still to the upside."
Barclays was the top faller, down 2.4 percent after
Investec downgraded its rating on the stock to "hold" from
"buy".
TUI was the top gainer, rising 3.6 percent after it
said it was confident of meeting a target to lift full-year
underlying operating profit by 10 to 15 percent, helped by
rising holiday sales and prices.
"It's encouraging to see that TUI is expecting good summer
bookings and on track to deliver strong growth," said
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.
"This is also a positive signal for the entire sector, which
is getting some tailwind from lower fuel prices and relatively
more money in the hands of consumers due to lower inflation."
British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty rose
6.8 percent, the top mid-cap FTSE 250 riser, despite
scrapping its dividend after suffering a loss of 59 million
pounds ($87.6 million) in 2014. Shares rose as the market
welcomed signs that the company was tackling its problems.
