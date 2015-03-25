* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.1 percent
* Barclays falls after downgrade by Investec
* TUI gains on hopes of meeting growth target
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 25 Britain's leading share index
gave up early gains on Wednesday and edged lower, led down by
Barclays after a broker downgraded the stock.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 9.09 points,
or 0.1 percent, at 7,010.59 points by 1512 GMT, having hit a
record intra-day high of 7,065.08 on Tuesday.
The index has gained nearly 7 percent so far this year and
is up about 15 percent since the middle of December, helped by a
strong recovery in the British economy and a bond-buying
programme by the European Central Bank.
The index had rallied for six straight days before ending
lower on Tuesday after reaching its peak.
"I'm not surprised to see us pause at these levels, as after
the strong run we've seen, the index has hit a region of
resistance around 7,050," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical
analyst at Gain Capital, adding that the index should be
supported by previous resistance around 6,900.
"Having made new highs so recently, however, the path of
least resistance is clearly still to the upside."
Barclays was the biggest drag on the index, down
2.7 percent and trimming 4.5 points off the index after Investec
downgraded its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy".
However, the market was underpinned by gains in commodity
stocks, which have been laggards so far this year to date. Oil &
Gas firms added 11 points to the index as the price of Brent
firmed.
The rise helped Britain's FTSE to outperform continental
shares, with the Euro STOXX 50 down 0.8 percent.
"The FTSE is resilient in the face of European markets that
are going nowhere. Commodity stocks are still playing catch-up,
which helped the rally last week and is also supporting now,"
Chris Beauchamp, market analyst at IG, said.
Travel firm TUI was the top FTSE 100 gainer, rising
2.6 percent after it said it was confident of meeting a target
to lift full-year underlying operating profit by 10 to 15
percent, helped by rising holiday sales and prices.
"This is also a positive signal for the entire sector, which
is getting some tailwind from lower fuel prices and relatively
more money in the hands of consumers due to lower inflation,"
said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.
British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty rose
6.4 percent, the top mid-cap FTSE 250 riser, despite
scrapping its dividend after suffering a loss of 59 million
pounds ($87.6 million) in 2014. Shares rose as the market
welcomed signs that the company was tackling its problems.
