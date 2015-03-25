* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.4 percent
* ARM hit as U.S. tech sector drops
* Barclays falls after downgrade by Investec
* TUI gains on hopes of meeting growth target
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 25 Britain's leading share index
gave up early gains on Wednesday, led down by a late drop in
chip designer ARM and a fall in Barclays after
a broker downgraded the stock.
ARM fell after the Wall Street open, dropping 6.1 percent by
the close as the U.S. sector was hit by a downgrade to AMD
and worries over growth after a stellar run.
ARM's fall was its biggest since January 2014. It licenses
chip designs for the likes of Apple, and had gained
over 50 percent since October before Wednesday's drop.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 28.71 points,
or 0.41 percent, at 6,990.97 points by the close, having hit a
record intra-day high of 7,065.08 on Tuesday.
The index has gained 6.5 percent so far this year and is up
about 14 percent since the middle of December, helped by a
strong recovery in the British economy and a bond-buying
programme by the European Central Bank.
The index had rallied for six straight days before ending
lower on Tuesday.
"I'm not surprised to see us pause at these levels, as after
the strong run we've seen, the index has hit a region of
resistance around 7,050," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical
analyst at Gain Capital, adding that the index should be
supported by previous resistance around 6,900.
"Having made new highs so recently, however, the path of
least resistance is clearly still to the upside."
Barclays was the biggest drag on the index, down
2.5 percent and trimming 4.2 points off the index after Investec
downgraded its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy".
However, the market was underpinned by gains in commodity
stocks, which have been laggards so far this year to date. Oil &
Gas firms added 8.8 points to the index as the price of Brent
firmed.
The rise helped Britain's FTSE to outperform continental
shares, with the Euro STOXX 50 down 1.1 percent.
"The FTSE is resilient in the face of European markets that
are going nowhere. Commodity stocks are still playing catch-up,
which helped the rally last week and is also supporting now,"
Chris Beauchamp, market analyst at IG, said.
Travel firm TUI was the top FTSE 100 gainer, rising
2.6 percent after it said it was confident of meeting a target
to lift full-year underlying operating profit by 10 to 15
percent, helped by rising holiday sales and prices.
"This is also a positive signal for the entire sector, which
is getting some tailwind from lower fuel prices and relatively
more money in the hands of consumers due to lower inflation,"
said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle/Ruth Pitchford)