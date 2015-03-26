* FTSE 100 down 1.6 pct
* ARM extends losses as Citi cuts estimates on China fears
* Airlines and travel firms down as Yemen air strikes begin
* LSE slumps after Borse Dubai sells stake
By Alistair Smout and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 26 Britain's top share index fell
sharply on Thursday, led by tech stocks as investors grew
nervous about their slimming growth prospects and rich
valuations.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down 1.5 percent at 6,882.29
points by 1520 GMT, bringing the drop since a record high hit on
Tuesday to 2.7 percent.
Analysts at Citigroup on Thursday cut their forecasts for
the smartphone sector and target prices on stocks highly exposed
to China, the world's largest phone market, including Britain's
ARM.
The stock was down 3.5 percent at 1,088 pence, extending the
previous session's fall in substantial volumes. The broader FTSE
350 tech hardware index was down 3.1 percent.
"I've still got my 'shorts' in place on ARM. I'm waiting to
see if it can go down further to test the 10 pound level," said
Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides
Airlines also saw substantial selling as Brent crude shot up
nearly 6 percent after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies
began a military operation in Yemen.
Airline IAG fell more than 3.7 percent, with cruise
operator Carnival down 1.6 percent.
Budget airline easyJet dropped 3.5 percent despite
upgrading first-half forecasts.
London Stock Exchange group was the biggest FTSE 100
faller in percentage terms, down 5.9 percent at 2,389 pence
after Borse Dubai sold its 17.4 percent stake.
A familiar with the matter said the sale went through at
2,250 pence per share.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Keith Weir
and Alison Williams)