* FTSE 100 up 0.6 percent after falling in 4 sessions
* ARM rises after U.S. led tech fall last week
* Kingfisher gains after Mr Bricolage deal collapse
* CRH drops on Holcim-Lafarge merger uncertainty
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 30 Britain's top share index rose
on Monday, recovering ground in a broad-based rally after a
steep weekly drop, supported by a rise in chip-designer ARM
after gains for the tech sector on Wall Street and a
stronger Kingfisher.
Kingfisher rose 3.2 percent after Europe's largest home
improvement retailer said its proposed 275 million euro ($298
million) purchase of smaller French rival Mr Bricolage had
collapsed.
Shares in ARM rose nearly 2 percent, recovering after
dropping 10 percent in two days last week. It gained following a
rebound in semiconductor stocks in late U.S. trade on Friday
after a report that Intel Corp was in talks to buy
rival Altera Corp.
"The sector is still fairly solid. It obviously had a
pull-back over the last week or so ... but the trend remains
fairly bullish across the board," said Manoj Ladwa, head of
trading at TJM Partners.
Miners also advanced, tracking a gain in key industrial
metals prices. The British mining index rose 0.5
percent, helped by a 0.6 to 1.5 percent rise on Rio Tinto
, Antofagasta and Anglo American.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index also recovered from a
weekly fall, up 0.6 percent at 6,891.15 points by 1104 GMT,
after dropping 2.4 percent last week. It climbed back towards a
record high on Tuesday at 7,065.08, although the index remained
about 2 percent away from that level.
Despite its return to all-time highs, the British blue-chip
index has underperformed euro zone shares since the euro zone
crisis peaked in the summer of 2012.
A general election in May, the outcome of which remains
deeply uncertain, has many investors betting that this
underperformance could continue.
"On the positive side UK relative valuations have improved
substantially following the 30 percent underperformance versus
euro zone. However, the May elections could be quite messy; we
prefer to stay (underweight) into that event risk," equity
strategists at JP Morgan said in a note.
In other merger and acquisition news, CRH fell 1.2
percent on concerns that investors in Holcim were
unhappy with the revised deal to merge with Lafarge.
Irish cement maker CRH has agreed to buy assets from
Holcim-Lafarge that could transform its business. However, the
deal is contingent on the merger being completed.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Crispian
Balmer)