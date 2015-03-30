* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent after falling in 4 sessions
* Miners feature among top sectoral gainers
* ARM rises after U.S. led tech fall last week
* Kingfisher gains after Mr Bricolage deal collapse
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 30 Britain's top share index rose
on Monday, recovering after a steep weekly drop, helped by a
rally in miners on expectations of more infrastructure spending
and policy stimulus in China, the world's biggest metals
consumer.
The UK mining index, up 1 percent, was the top
sectoral gainer, with shares in Rio Tinto, Antofagasta
and Anglo American rising 0.8 to 3.3 percent.
"Clearly sentiment has improved on expectations of some
further Chinese support. More stimulus means hopefully more
industrial production and more demand for metals," said Edmund
Shing, global equity fund manager at BCS Asset Management.
Over the weekend, China unveiled details of its blueprint
for a modern Silk Road to improve links from Asia to Europe and
Africa, an initiative that could translate into a new wave of
investment. Comments from People's Bank of China Governor Zhou
Xiaochuan added to hopes of more easing.
Among other sharp movers, Kingfisher rose 2.1
percent after Europe's largest home improvement retailer said
its proposed 275 million euro ($298 million) purchase of smaller
French rival Mr Bricolage had collapsed.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent at
6,883.92 points by 1424 GMT, after dropping 2.4 percent last
week. The index rose towards a record high of 7,065.08 set on
Tuesday, although remained about 2 percent away from that level.
Despite its return to all-time highs, the British blue-chip
index has underperformed euro zone shares since the euro zone
crisis peaked in the summer of 2012.
A general election on May 7, the outcome of which is still
deeply uncertain, has many investors betting that this
underperformance could continue.
"On the positive side UK relative valuations have improved
substantially following the 30 percent underperformance versus
euro zone. However, the May elections could be quite messy; we
prefer to stay (underweight) into that event risk," equity
strategists at JP Morgan said in a note.
Shares in ARM rose 1.5 percent, recovering after dropping 10
percent in two days last week. It gained following a rebound in
semiconductor stocks in U.S. trade on Friday after a report that
Intel was in talks to buy rival Altera Corp.
"The sector is still fairly solid. It obviously had a
pull-back over the last week or so ... but the trend remains
fairly bullish across the board," said Manoj Ladwa, head of
trading at TJM Partners.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine
Evans)