* FTSE 100 down 0.9 pct
* Set for largest quarterly gain since Q413
* Imperial, BAT down on U.S. merger concern
* Kingfisher up as investors welcome store closures
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 31 Britain's top share index
turned lower on Tuesday, hindered by a drop in tobacco
companies, but was still headed for its best quarterly gain
since 2013, underpinned by a rally in Kingfisher after
its trading update.
Consumer staple stocks trimmed nearly 16 points off the
blue-chip FTSE 100, weighed down by a 2.4 percent fall
in British American Tobacco and a 2.6 percent drop in
Imperial Tobacco.
The sector was pegged back by concern that a proposed merger
of U.S. peers Reynolds and Lorillard might fall
through. Imperial is set to acquire assets from Reynolds if the
deal happens, while BAT has a stake in Reynolds.
Imperial Tobacco hit record highs earlier this month and is
up 13 percent since the deal was announced.
"The possibility of regulatory intervention to this deal is
affecting the sector, and makes the outlook more cautious," said
Chris Beauchamp, market analyst at IG.
"A lot of the recent price rises have been built on the idea
that the deal would go through."
Traders said that bets on a rate hike in the United States,
which helped the dollar towards its biggest quarterly rise since
2008, were also denting the performance of high dividend payers
such as consumer staples.
Mining and oil-related stocks turned lower, as commodity
prices were pressured by a stronger dollar. A firm greenback
makes dollar-denominated commodities costlier for holders of
other currencies.
The FTSE was down 61.90 points, or 0.9 percent at 6,829.53
points at 1053 GMT, although it remained up 4 percent this year
and was set for its biggest quarterly gain since the end of
2013.
The London index, however, has lagged bigger gains in its
euro zone counterparts, which were boosted by new stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank.
The FTSE 100 was supported by a rise in Kingfisher, with
Europe's biggest home improvement retailer up 3 percent, the top
FTSE 100 riser.
It said it planned to close about 60 underperforming stores
in Britain while returning 200 million pounds ($295.56 million)
to investors during the 2015-16 year.
The new Chief Executive Veronique Laury has been charged
with turning the firm around, and analysts said there was still
work to be done.
"We found the strategy less decisive than we had expected,
albeit logical in most respects and sensible in terms of not
over-promising," analysts at Banco Espirito Santo said,
retaining a "sell" rating on the stock.
"The group-wide reorganisation is why the new CEO has been
put in place... How it will work out looks unclear and is
certainly likely to take quite a long time."
Among mid-caps, outsourcing company Mitie fell 8.3
percent after saying its full-year operating profit was likely
to be slightly lower than forecast due to cuts in local
government spending.
($1 = 0.6767 pounds)
