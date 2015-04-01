* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 1.0 pct
* Start of new quarter fuels fresh buying
* ASOS, Evraz rise after updates
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 1 Britain's top share index
bounced back on Wednesday, with data showing the country's
manufacturing sector grew at the fastest pace in eight months
prompting investors to buy equities on the first trading day of
the quarter.
Online fashion retailer ASOS surged after saying
its strategy of cutting prices in international markets was
building momentum.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 1 percent at 6,843.19
points at 1046 GMT, after a 1.7 percent slide the previous day
that trimmed the index's first quarter gains to 3.2 percent.
The index extended gains after financial data company Markit
said its monthly manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI)
rose to 54.4 in March from 54.0 the month before, the highest
since July 2014 and ahead of forecast for a rise to 54.3.
"Encouraging UK PMI data, alongside positive economic news
out of the euro zone, has helped the market. It's supportive of
the view that the economic recovery in the United Kingdom
continues," Robert Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC Global
Research, said.
Another survey showed manufacturing activity in the euro
zone accelerated faster than thought last month.
Among sharp movers, ASOS rose 5 percent after saying it was
confident of hitting profit expectations for its 2014/15
financial year. Although ASOS posted a 10 percent fall in
first-half profit, it exceeded forecasts.
"The online fashion retailer has implemented 'zonal pricing'
which is slowly increasing international sales," Augustin Eden,
analyst at Accendo Markets, said.
"(Labour leader) Ed Miliband has declared war on zero-hours
contracts which are part of what keeps costs so low for firms
like ASOS. Massive investment in its international operations
will be an effective hedge against a less than satisfactory
election result," he said, referring to a contract under which
an employer is not obliged to offer any minimum working hours.
Over 100 British company bosses publicly backed Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservative-led government on
Wednesday and warned a change of course for Britain's $2.8
trillion economy under a Labour government after a May 7
election would put the recovery at risk.
Among sectoral gainers, the banking index,
which fell 1.7 percent in the previous session, rose 1.8 percent
on expectations that an economic recovery will help cyclicals
such as banks. Barclays rose 3.7 percent, while Lloyds
gained 2.4 percent.
Among mids-caps, Russia's Evraz, rose 6.5 percent
after saying it would return up to $375 million to its
shareholders as part of a tender offer, after its 2014 core
earnings rose on a weaker rouble.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison
Williams)