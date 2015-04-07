* FTSE 100 up 1.2 pct
* M&S lifted by Exane price target upgrade
* JP Morgan downgrade weighs on IAG
* Rise in copper price boosts miners
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 7 Britain's top share index gained
ground on Tuesday, led by major mining stocks and supermarket
retailer Marks & Spencer.
The FTSE 100 index was up by 1.2 percent at 6,913.82
points in early session trading, putting it back near a record
high of 7,065.08 points reached on March 24.
Mining companies, which account for about a tenth of the
FTSE's overall market capitalisation, gained as the price of
copper climbed on Tuesday.
Glencore and BHP Billiton were among the
best-performing stocks on the FTSE 100 in percentage terms. So
was M&S, which rose 2.9 percent after Exane BNP Paribas
increased its price target on the stock.
Royal Mail also rose 1.2 percent, helped by a surge in the
shares of Dutch logistics and delivery company TNT
after FedEx made a 4.4 billion-euro ($4.8 billion) offer
to buy TNT.
However, British Airways operator International Consolidated
Airlines Group (IAG) fell 1.4 percent after JP Morgan
cut its rating to "neutral" from "overweight".
"IAG is suffering a little bit from the JP Morgan downgrade,
but overall the market looks pretty healthy, and we should see
some near-term upside," said Dafydd Davies, a partner at Charles
Hanover Investments.
Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry was more cautious on
the FTSE, given the uncertainty created by Britain's election on
May 7.
Neither Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party
nor Ed Miliband's Labour Party has a clear lead in the polls. A
referendum on Britain's EU membership promised by the
Conservatives is adding to nervousness among investors.
A Reuters poll last week forecast record highs for the FTSE
100 by the end of 2015, but it also predicted that the FTSE was
likely to wobble in the run-up to the May vote.
"I think the FTSE will be very volatile over the next month,
and it will be difficult for the market to make major progress,"
Perry said.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Larry King)