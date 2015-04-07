* FTSE 100 heads for biggest one-day gain since Jan

* Oil stocks catch up with Monday's rally

* Positive PMI data supports market

* JP Morgan downgrade weighs on IAG

* Rise in copper price boosts miners (Updates with latest movements)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Lionel Laurent

LONDON, April 7 A rally in energy shares helped the UK FTSE 100 head for its biggest one-day gain since January, as stocks caught up with a strong start to the week for oil prices and a rise in Britain's monthly services-sector growth.

The FTSE 100 index was up 1.9 percent at 1545 GMT, at 6,962.56 points. That was better than a 1.8 percent rise for the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, as European stock markets reopened after Easter weekend and caught up with gains on Wall Street on Monday.

Although Brent crude was lower on Tuesday, Monday's 5 percent jump in oil prices after a preliminary nuclear deal with Iran sent shares of UK stocks like BG Group and Royal Dutch Shell up 3.8 to 6.8 percent, traders and analysts said.

BG Group's shares were set for their biggest one-day gain since Sept. 2011, according to Reuters data.

And adding to a run of positive economic news, the Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index (PMI) recorded its biggest gain in more than a year.

"If this trend continues throughout the week, the UK index could return to the 7000 level that has receded into the background over the past 10 days," Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said.

Mining companies, which account for about a tenth of the FTSE's overall market capitalisation, gained as the price of copper climbed on Tuesday.

Glencore and Rio Tinto were among the best-performing stocks on the FTSE 100 in percentage terms.

Royal Mail shares were up 1.2 percent, tracking a surge by shares of Dutch logistics and delivery company TNT after FedEx made a 4.4 billion-euro ($4.8 billion) offer to buy TNT.

However, British Airways operator International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) fell 1.0 percent after JP Morgan cut its rating to "neutral" from "overweight".

"IAG is suffering a little bit from the JP Morgan downgrade, but overall the market looks pretty healthy, and we should see some near-term upside," said Dafydd Davies, a partner at Charles Hanover Investments.

The stock market largely ignored former British Prime Minister Tony Blair's warning of uncertainty for businesses caused by Prime Minister David Cameron's plan to hold a referendum on European Union membership if he is returned to power next month.

A Reuters poll last week forecast record highs for the FTSE 100 by the end of 2015, but it also predicted that the index was likely to wobble in the run-up to the May 7 vote.

"Over the next few weeks we are going to have more volatility because of the election," said Nick Beecroft, analyst at Saxo Bank. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Lionel Laurent; Editing by Keith Weir)