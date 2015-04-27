* FTSE 100 edges 0.1 pct higher
* HSBC rises on report of UK retail bank spinoff
* Housebuilders hit by Labour's rent control plans -traders
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 27 Britain's top equity index
steadied on Monday, supported by a rise in HSBC but falling
short of record highs as traders said housing reform proposals
by the opposition Labour Party had caused a pullback in property
stocks.
Europe's biggest bank HSBC, rose 2.9 percent after
the Sunday Times reported that it was weighing plans to spin off
its British retail bank in a 20 billion-pound ($30 billion)
deal.
The news comes after the bank said it was reviewing whether
or not to maintain a headquarters in Britain, given heightened
regulation and uncertainty over a possible EU referendum.
"HSBC investors are warming to reports that the UK-domiciled
and London-listed bank is mulling a spin-off of its UK retail
banking operations to ensure it remains flexible to any changes
to the UK's membership in the EU," Will Hedden, dealer at London
Capital Group, said in a note.
Rival bank Standard Chartered also rose 2.7
percent. HSBC declined to comment on the Sunday Times report.
The rise in HSBC added 14 points to the FTSE 100,
enough to bring it into positive territory. The index was up
9.14 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,079.84 points by 1051 GMT.
Housebuilders such as Taylor Wimpey and Barratt
Development were among the worst performers in the FTSE
100.
The Labour Party said on Sunday it would introduce rent
controls if it won an election on May 7, and ban private
landlords from raising rents by more than the rate of inflation
for the duration of new three-year contracts.
The party also said it would scrap stamp duty for first time
buyers, but traders said the overall effect of the proposals
could be a slowdown in the housing market, which in turn was
contributing to the drop in housebuilder stocks.
"Nervousness over the election is finally starting to filter
into the FTSE 100. Rent controls will affect the housing
sector," said Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian
Stockbrokers.
"Even though we have seen positive news on stamp duty
proposals from Labour, investors are trimming positions as the
election date closes in."
Opinion polls put the ruling centre-right Conservatives
neck-and-neck with centre-left Labour, while the Scottish
National Party (SNP) could hold a balance of power.
Traders cite uncertainty stemming from the Conservatives'
promise to hold a referendum on Britain's membership of the
European Union by the end of 2017 if they win.
The FTSE remained near record highs of 7,119.35 points
reached earlier this month, but some traders said uncertainty
ahead of the election could limit near-term gains, with the
index already up around 7 percent since the start of 2015.
"We're up around these record highs, so it doesn't take much
to get people to hit the 'sell' button to cash in some profits,"
said Central Markets trading analyst Joe Neighbour.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)