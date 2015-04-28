* FTSE 100 down 1.3 pct
* Extends losses after weak U.S. confidence data
* StanChart, St James's Place, Witbread fall after updates
* Merck trial success puts pressure on Astra
By Francesco Canepa and Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 28 Britain's top share index faced
its biggest one-day drop in nearly a month on Tuesday, weighed
down by a combination of disappointing corporate updates and
weak U.S. data.
The FTSE 100 was down 93.56 points, or 1.3 percent,
at 7,010.42 points at 1452 GMT, retreating from a record high of
7,122.74 hit on Monday.
The index extended losses in afternoon trade after a private
sector report showed that U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly
slumped in April.
The FTSE is up 6.7 percent year to date, tracking a rise
across Europe on the back of the European Central Bank's asset
purchase programme and better economic data out of the euro
zone.
"There'a a bit of bad news," said Andy Ash, head of sales at
ADM Investor Services International. "It's just a bit of froth
(being taken) off the market."
The FTSE was also dampened by Asia-focused bank Standard
Charted, wealth manager St James's Place and
Costa Coffee-owner Whitbread after their updates.
Standard Chartered fell 3.5 percent after saying profits in
the first quarter of 2015 fell by over a fifth from a year ago
as losses from bad loans jumped and trading conditions remained
challenging.
St James's Place also retreated 3.5 percent after posting
slightly below forecast inflows in the first quarter. Whitbread
shed 2.4 percent after its chief executive announced plans to
leave by February next year.
AstraZeneca slid 3.3 percent after U.S. rival Merck & Co's
diabetes drug met heart-safety requirements in a recent
study, giving it a leg-up on the UK group.
Traders said the FTSE could struggle to make headway ahead
of the closely contested British election on May 7. Sectors such
as utilities and banks could come under regulatory pressure if
the opposition Labour party takes office.
No party is expected to win an outright majority.
"As we get closer we're going to get a bit more volatility
but people who hold equities for the long term shouldn't be
distracted by short-term political risk because you just don't
how that will play out," Ian Williams, a strategist at Peel
Hunt, said.
Centrica, which has underperformed along with other
domestic utilities this year due to Labour's plans to cap bill
rises, gained 2 percent after its chairman said it had made
preparations in case it is approached with a takeover offer.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Mark Heinrich)