(Updates prices at settle)
* FTSE 100 down 1 pct
* Extends losses after weak U.S. confidence data
* StanChart, St James's Place, Witbread fall after updates
* Merck trial success puts pressure on Astra
By Francesco Canepa and Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 28 Britain's top share index faced
its biggest one-day drop in nearly a month on Tuesday, weighed
down by a combination of disappointing corporate updates and
weak U.S. data.
The FTSE 100 closed 73.45 points lower, or 1
percent, at 7,030.53 points, retreating from a record high of
7,122.74 hit on Monday.
The index extended losses in afternoon trade after a report
showed that U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly slumped in
April.
The FTSE is up 7 percent year to date, tracking a rise
across Europe as the European Central Bank's asset-purchase
programme pumps money into the economy and the economic data out
of the euro zone improves.
"There'a a bit of bad news," said Andy Ash, head of sales at
ADM Investor Services International. "It's just a bit of froth
(being taken) off the market."
The FTSE was also held back by Asia-focused bank Standard
Charted, wealth manager St James's Place and
Costa Coffee owner Whitbread, all down more than 3
percent after their updates.
Standard Chartered said profits in the first quarter of 2015
fell by over a fifth from a year ago as losses from bad loans
jumped and trading conditions remained challenging.
St James's Place posted slightly below-forecast inflows in
the first quarter. Whitbread shed 2.4 percent after its chief
executive announced plans to leave by February next year.
AstraZeneca slid after U.S. rival Merck & Co's
diabetes drug met heart-safety requirements in a recent study,
giving it a leg-up on the UK group.
Traders said the FTSE could struggle to make headway before
Britain's election on May 7, which is expected to be closely
contested. Sectors such as utilities and banks could come under
regulatory pressure if the opposition Labour party takes office.
No party is expected to win an outright majority.
"As we get closer we're going to get a bit more volatility
but people who hold equities for the long term shouldn't be
distracted by short-term political risk because you just don't
how that will play out," Ian Williams, a strategist at Peel
Hunt, said.
Centrica, which has underperformed along with other
domestic utilities this year because of Labour's plans to cap
increases in their bills, gained 2.3 percent after its chairman
said it had made preparations in case it is approached with a
takeover offer.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King)