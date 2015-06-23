* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct
* Bunzl's acquisitions make investors wary
* Broker upgrades fuel top FTSE risers
* Ladbrokes tops mid caps after confirms merger talks
(Updates prices)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 23 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Tuesday, lagging a Greece-fuelled rally in euro zone
shares as weak results from outsourcing company Bunzl
dragged on gains.
There was also little cheer from the Confederation of
British Industry's (CBI) monthly industrial trends survey, which
showed British factory orders grew this month at their weakest
pace in almost two years.
Volumes were thin, with just 23 percent of the 90-day
average traded by mid-session, and traders said this lack of
liquidity made executing block trades difficult. Recent market
swings over Greece's debt crisis also dampened trading appetite.
"Investors shouldn't be drawn into trading this market,
which (moves) ... in the short run on sound bites alone," said
Guy Foster, head of research at Brewin Dolphin.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent at 6,849.46 points at 1508
GMT, hitting a new 11-day high as it extended gains from Monday,
when it posted its strongest session since May.
The index lagged the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50,
which was up 1.4 percent, boosted by hopes that Greece can reach
a deal with its creditors this week and by a drop in the euro
.
Business supplies distributor Bunzl said organic growth
slowed in the first half of the financial year.
While the results were consistent with expectations, traders
said that the acquisition of four new businesses had made
investors wary.
"The fact they're about to splash the cash around is
worrying investors ... Reported performance didn't inspire
either," IG market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
Sports Direct, Sage Group, Johnson Matthey
and Intercontinental Hotels were the top risers
after target price hikes from brokers.
The blue chip index underperformed mid-cap stocks, with the
FTSE 250 up 0.6 percent.
The top mid-cap riser was Ladbrokes, up 14 percent at a
one-year high after the company confirmed it was in merger talks
with privately owned Gala Coral Group.
"This deal could help Ladbrokes move on from a more
difficult past. If nothing else, increased size of business
should reduce costs, and it's a welcome change of direction,"
IG's Beauchamp said.
Oil services firm Petrofac and Telecom Plus
were also among top FTSE 250 risers after reporting results.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)