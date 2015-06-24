* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent
* FTSE outperforms euro zone indexes
* Mining, energy shares track higher commodities
* J. Sainsbury up on positive Societe Generale note
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 24 Britain's top share index turned
lower after touching a three-week high on Wednesday, still
outperforming euro zone shares as strength in the mining sector
insulated the index from the Greek debt standoff.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index hit 6,873.43 in morning
trade, its highest level since June 4.
It had turned lower to trade up just 14.24 points, or 0.2
percent at 6,849.11 points by 1356 GMT, after Greece said that
international lenders had rejected its latest proposals to avert
default.
With firmer commodity prices supporting mining and energy
stocks and a rally in retailers, the index outperformed euro
zone indexes, which traded lower.
Miners were in demand, with the UK sector index
rising 1.4 percent, tracking rises in major industrial metals
such as copper and aluminium.
"A rise in metals prices and recent data showing an
improvement in Chinese manufacturing are providing a tailwind to
the market, but investors will continue to be cautious as we
haven't yet seen a firm direction for commodity prices," said
Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
The UK oil and gas index gained 1.5 percent,
the top sectoral gainer, after oil prices rose on hopes for
stronger-than-expected U.S. crude demand, while doubts over the
prospect of reaching an agreement next week on Iran's nuclear
programme eased oversupply concerns.
Shares in BG Group, Royal Dutch Shell, Anglo
American, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
rose 1.4 to 2.2 percent.
Investors also showed interest in retailers after a positive
sector note from Societe Generale. J. Sainsbury rose
2.3 percent to 276 pence, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index,
after the bank raised its stance on the stock to "buy" from
"hold" and lifted its target price to 315 pence from 260 pence.
"We think that the group's profile is more resilient than
many fear, thanks to its strong differentiation (clear focus on
quality and in-store services) and efficient marketing policy,"
Societe Generale analysts said in the note.
Shares in Tesco and Morrisons rose 0.5
percent and 2.9 percent respectively.
