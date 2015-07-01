* FTSE 100 edges higher but still 8 pct below record highs
* Greece defaulted on IMF loan overnight
* Airlines boosted by Heathrow decision and lower oil price
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 1 Britain's top equity index
bounced back from five-and-a-half month lows on Wednesday,
lifted by airline stocks that were boosted by lower oil prices
and a recommendation to build a new runway at London's Heathrow
airport.
But persistent concerns over Greece - which overnight became
the first developed economy to default on a loan from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) - kept the market well below
its earlier 2015 highs.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.8 percent
at 6,573.81 points - still about 8 percent below a record high
of 7,122.74 points reached in late April.
Airlines were among the best performers, with easyJet
up 1.8 percent and British Airways' owner International
Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) advancing 1.3
percent.
Airline shares were boosted as oil prices fell on the back
of record new production levels and after a government-appointed
commission said Britain should build a third runway at Heathrow
Airport.
"Improving capacity at Heathrow will definitely help those
stocks, while the lower oil price is giving them a further
lift," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar, who added he
had recently bought shares in easyJet and IAG.
In spite of the rebound in the market, which followed a 2
percent drop on Tuesday which sent the FTSE down to its lowest
level since mid-January, many traders remained cautious given
the lingering uncertainty over Greece.
The fate of Greece's membership in the 19-nation euro
currency bloc remains in the balance ahead of a referendum on
Sunday when Greek citizens will vote on whether to accept the
austerity terms of continued international aid.
"The euro zone is in increasingly uncharted territory," said
Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.
Among stocks losing ground, Speedy Hire - which is
outside the FTSE 100 index - slumped 30 percent after issuing a
profit warning and announcing the departure of its chief
executive.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)