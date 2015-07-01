* FTSE rebounds, but still well below 2015 record high

* Airlines boosted by Heathrow decision and lower oil price

* Greece defaulted on IMF loan overnight

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 1 Britain's top equity index bounced back from five-and-a-half month lows on Wednesday, lifted by airline stocks that were boosted by lower oil prices and a recommendation for a new runway at London's Heathrow airport.

London and other European stock markets got a further boost after the Financial Times reported Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had written to international creditors saying Greece was prepared to accept a bailout offer published on June 28, provided several conditions were changed.

But the continued uncertainty over Greece -- which overnight became the first developed economy to default on a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) -- kept the UK market well below its 2015 highs.

"I have been looking to sell out on any rallies for a profit given that the Greek situation remains volatile," said Beaufort Securities' sales trader Basil Petrides.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 1.5 percent at 6,615.45 points -- still about 7 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in late April.

Airlines were among the best performers. EasyJet rose 3.2 percent while British Airways' owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) advanced 1.8 percent.

Airline shares were boosted as oil prices fell on the back of record new production levels and after a government-appointed commission said Britain should build a third runway at Heathrow airport.

"Improving capacity at Heathrow will definitely help those stocks, while the lower oil price is giving them a further lift," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar, who added he had recently bought shares in easyJet and IAG.

Among stocks losing ground, Speedy Hire -- which is outside the FTSE 100 index -- slumped 30 percent after issuing a profit warning and announcing the departure of its chief executive.

In spite of the FTSE's rebound, which followed a 2 percent drop on Tuesday that sent the FTSE down to its lowest level since mid-January, many traders remained cautious given the uncertainty over Greece.

The fate of Greece's membership in the 19-nation euro currency bloc remains in the balance ahead of a referendum on Sunday when Greek citizens will vote on whether to accept the austerity terms of continued international aid. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Potter)