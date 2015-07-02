* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent
* Dixon Carphone gains after U.S. store deal
* Caution ahead of weekend, focus on Greek vote
* Intertek suffers downgrade on oil and gas exposure
By Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 2 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Thursday as electrical goods and mobile phone retailer
Dixons Carphone rose after a U.S. deal and miners tracked
stronger metals prices.
Investors remained nervous, avoiding strong bets because of
uncertainty over Greece's debt crisis, traders said. Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras has urged Greeks to reject creditors'
terms in a referendum on Sunday, after Greece failed to make a
debt repayment to the IMF earlier in the week.
The UK mining index was up 1 percent, the top
sectoral gainer, after prices of key industrial metals gained on
signs the growth slowdown in top consumer China is levelling
out. Shares in global miner BHP Billiton were up 1.5
percent by 1115 GMT.
Dixons Carphone was up nearly 1.4 percent, off earlier
highs, after announcing a deal with Sprint Corp. to open
and manage Sprint-branded stores in the United States.
Analysts welcomed the deal by the retailer, formed last year
from the merger of Dixons Retail and Carphone Warehouse.
"It's quite a smart move. There were a few questions over
Carphone Warehouse's business model. They've diversified with
the merger with Dixons, but expanding into the States ... makes
a lot of sense," Jasper Lawler, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.2
percent at 6,623.42 points. The index gained more than 1 percent
on Wednesday, after sharply falling in the previous four
sessions on concerns about Greece.
Traders said strong moves in either direction were unlikely
before the weekend referendum.
Investors' focus was on U.S. jobs data later in the session.
A strong set of jobs figures will raise expectations of a
Federal Reserve rate hike in September. Economists expect the
U.S. economy to have added 232,000 jobs in June after May's
unexpected 280,000 surge.
"The non-farm payrolls report provides a welcome distraction
from Greece. The monster number from last month's jobs report is
still fresh in traders' minds, and as we enter the second half
of the year the thought of an interest rate hike from the Fed
draws nearer," IG analyst David Madden said.
The FTSE 100, which fell to a 5-1/2 month low earlier in the
week, is about 7 percent below its record high of 7,122.74
points, reached in late April.
On the downside, Intertek fell 2.1 percent after it
was downgraded to "underperform" by Jefferies, citing its
exposure to oil and gas industries that have been hit by a fall
in prices.
Babcock, British Land, Burberry,
Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling and Royal Mail
traded without entitlement to their latest dividend payout,
which trimmed a further 1.7 points off the FTSE 100, by Reuters
calculations.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)