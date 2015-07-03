* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.2 pct
* Banks, miners among top decliners
* Focus on Greece's Sunday referendum
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 3 Britain's top share index headed
for its worst weekly drop in a month on Friday, with miners
slipping on a slowdown in China and banks falling after Brazil
said it was probing some global lenders' currency market
activity.
The UK banking index fell 0.8 percent on news
that Barclays, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland
and Standard Chartered, were among those under
investigation on suspicion of rigging the Brazilian currency.
Royal Bank of Scotland fell 1.3 percent, also hit by news
the bank may need to pay $13 billion to settle claims it misled
investors in mortgage-backed securities, according to documents
filed in a U.S. court.
The UK mining index fell 0.8 percent after a
survey showing services sector activity in China, the world's
top metals consumer, slowed to its lowest in five months in
June. Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Anglo American
all dropped by 0.8 to 1.2 percent.
A further sharp sell-off in Chinese stocks also weighed on
sentiment. The rout has wiped trillions of dollars of market
capitalization from Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed shares.
"The markets are looking at the bigger picture and focusing
on what's happening in Greece and China. The Chinese slowdown
and stock market wobbles there are making their presence felt,"
said Peter Dixon, equity strategist at Commerzbank.
"Investors don't want to be 'long' going into the weekend
and would wait for the Greek referendum results for a clearer
market direction."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at
6,620.50 points by 0825 GMT. It has fallen nearly 2 percent so
far this week and stayed on course to record its worst weekly
percentage fall since early June on concerns about Greece's debt
situation.
Angry and uncertain Greek voters prepared for the referendum
that could decide their country's future in Europe. The
International Monetary Fund delivered a stark warning on
Thursday of the huge financial hole facing the country.
An opinion poll published on Friday pointed to a slight lead
for supporters of Greece's bailout terms, on 44.8 percent,
against 43.4 percent for the "No" vote that the leftwing
government backs.
It also showed 74 percent wanted to remain in the euro zone
against 15 percent who wanted a "national currency".
