* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.4 pct
* Banks, miners among top decliners
* Focus on Greece's Sunday referendum
(Adds PMI data, updates prices)
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 3 Britain's blue-chip share index
headed for its biggest weekly drop in a month on Friday, with
miners slipping on a slowdown in China and banks falling after
Brazil said it was probing some global lenders' currency market
activity.
The FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent at 6,603.64 points
by 1117 GMT and hardly moved on data showing Britain's services
sector grew more than expected last month.
The index has fallen nearly 2 percent so far this week and
stayed on course to record its worst weekly percentage fall
since early June on concerns about Greece's debt crisis.
The banking index fell 1.3 percent on news that
Barclays, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland
and Standard Chartered, were among those under
investigation on suspicion of rigging the Brazilian real.
Royal Bank of Scotland fell 1.9 percent, also hit by news
the bank may need to pay $13 billion to settle claims that it
misled investors in mortgage-backed securities, according to
documents filed in a U.S. court.
The UK mining index fell 1.8 percent after a
survey showing services sector activity in China, the world's
top metals consumer, slowed to its lowest in five months in
June. Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Anglo American
all dropped about 2 percent.
A further sharp sell-off in Chinese stocks also weighed on
sentiment. The rout has wiped trillions of dollars off Shanghai-
and Shenzhen-listed shares.
"The markets are looking at the bigger picture and focusing
on what's happening in Greece and China. The Chinese slowdown
and stock market wobbles there are making their presence felt,"
Commerzbank equity strategist Peter Dixon said.
"Investors don't want to be 'long' going into the weekend
and would wait for the Greek referendum results for a clearer
market direction," he said, referring to a referendum on Sunday
that may decide Greece's future in Europe.
The International Monetary Fund delivered a stark warning on
Thursday of the huge financial hole facing the country.
An opinion poll published on Friday pointed to a slight lead
for supporters of Greece's bailout terms, on 44.8 percent,
against 43.4 percent for the "No" vote that the leftwing
government backs.
It also showed 74 percent wanted to remain in the euro zone
against 15 percent who wanted a "national currency".
(Editing by Louise Ireland)