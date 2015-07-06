* FTSE 100 falls but outperforms rival European markets
* Rolls Royce slumps after cutting profit forecasts
* Sunday's 'No' vote in Greece impacts euro zone equities
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 6 Britain's top equity index fell
on Monday with Rolls Royce slumping after cutting profit
forecasts as Greek voters' rejection of austerity conditions for
a bailout impacted European stock markets.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell by less than other
European markets, with some traders saying Britain was
benefiting from being viewed as a relative "safe haven" away
from the problems of the euro zone.
The FTSE was down 0.5 percent at 6,550.67 points, while
Germany's DAX fell 1.2 percent the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index 1.4 percent.
"The British stock market is slightly outperforming given
the fact that it is outside of the euro zone, and therefore
relatively less exposed to the problems in Greece," said
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.
Engineer Rolls Royce was the worst-performing FTSE 100
stock, falling around 9 percent after the company cut its profit
forecasts for this year and next, citing continued weakness in
oil and gas markets plus lower demand for some of its
aero-engine programmes.
The Greek vote on Sunday put the country in uncharted
territory, risking a banking collapse that could force it out of
the euro. Without more emergency funding from the European
Central Bank, Greece's banks could run out of cash within days.
However, the resignation on Monday of outspoken finance
minister Yanis Varoufakis potentially removed a major obstacle
to a last-minute deal to keep Athens in the common currency
zone.
The FTSE 100 has erased gains made over the course of 2015
and is some 8 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points set
in April.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)