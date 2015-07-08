* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* Barclays adds over 1 bln pounds to market cap
* HSBC, Standard Chartered fall as China turmoil continues
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 8 A rally in Barclays
after it ousted its chief executive helped Britain's top share
index edge higher on Wednesday, but it remained near a six month
low, as a rout in Chinese equities weighed on other lenders.
Britain's FTSE 100 was up 11.87 points, or 0.2
percent at 6,444.08 by 0753 GMT, after posting its lowest close
since mid-January in the previous session.
Barclays rose 3 percent after surprising markets by saying
that Antony Jenkins would leave and a search for a new chief
executive was under way, in an attempt to accelerate strategic
change and boost shareholder returns.
Barclays was the top FTSE 100 riser, and the move added 1.3
billion pounds ($2.0 billion) to its market capitalisation.
"While a period of uncertainty until a successor is found
would usually be a negative, the positive share price reaction
suggests optimism that the replacement can better satisfy the
board on the financial performance and strategic change front,"
said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.
Blue-chip banks also comprised the top fallers on the index,
with Standard Chartered and HSBC both down 2.3
percent.
The Asian-focused lenders came under pressure after Chinese
stocks plunged, with the country's securities regulator warning
investors were in the grip of "panic sentiment".
"HSBC and Standard Chartered both have high levels of
exposure in the area and their share prices are being marked
back as a result (of the Chinese equities sell-off), whilst iron
ore prices have also stumbled on the news," said Tony Cross,
market analyst at Trustnet Direct.
The turmoil in the world's biggest metals consumer also
pegged back commodity stocks, with mining shares
down 0.7 percent.
Weakness in commodity shares has hindered the FTSE 100's
performance so far this year, and it is down around 2 percent in
2015.
The index has fallen 10 percent from an all time high hit in
late April, with the ongoing Greek debt crisis having knocked
appetite for equities across the continent.
Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the
week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in return
for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of
Europe's currency bloc and into economic ruin.
Also in focus on Wednesday, British finance minister George
Osborne will say how he plans to reshape the economy by chopping
welfare spending, easing the tax bill for workers and tackling
some of the biggest challenges facing the recovery.
($1 = 0.6491 pounds)
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Keith Weir)