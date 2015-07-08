* FTSE 100 up 0.7 pct

* HSBC, Standard Chartered fall as China turmoil continues

* Coming up: UK budget at 1130 GMT (Updates prices)

By Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen

LONDON, July 8 A rally in Barclays after it ousted its chief executive helped Britain's index of leading shares to edge higher on Wednesday, ahead of the first budget of the new Conservative government later in the day.

However, the index remained near a six month low, as a rout in Chinese equities weighed on other lenders.

Britain's FTSE 100 was up 44.11 points, or 0.7 percent by 1023 GMT, after posting its lowest close since mid-January in the previous session.

Barclays was one of the top gainers, rising 3.2 percent after surprising markets by saying that Antony Jenkins would leave and a search for a new chief executive was under way, in an attempt to accelerate strategic change and boost shareholder returns.

"While a period of uncertainty until a successor is found would usually be a negative, the positive share price reaction suggests optimism that the replacement can better satisfy the board on the financial performance and strategic change front," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

Blue-chip banks also comprised the top fallers on the index, with Standard Chartered and HSBC down 1.3 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

The Asian-focused lenders came under pressure after Chinese stocks plunged, with the country's securities regulator warning investors were in the grip of "panic sentiment".

"HSBC and Standard Chartered both have high levels of exposure in the area and their share prices are being marked back as a result (of the Chinese equities sell-off), whilst iron ore prices have also stumbled on the news," said Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct.

The FTSE 100 is now some 10 percent below an all time high hit in late April, with the Greek debt crisis having knocked appetite for equities across the continent.

Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in return for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of Europe's currency bloc and into economic ruin.

Also in focus on Wednesday, British finance minister George Osborne will say how he plans to reshape the economy by chopping welfare spending, easing the tax bill for workers and tackling some of the biggest challenges facing the recovery.