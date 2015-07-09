* FTSE moves further away from July 7 six-month low
* Housebuilders and Drax recover after post-Budget falls
* Miners boosted by stabilisation in China stock market
By Alistair Smout and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 9 Britain's top equity index moved
further away from this week's six-month lows on Thursday, lifted
by well-received results from Associated British Foods
and Barratt Developments.
AB Foods, the owner of Primark, gained 5.7 percent to 3,088
pence to be the top riser on the blue-chip FTSE 100 after it
posted robust results, maintaining guidance and with a small
rise in revenue.
"(The) trading update confirms the group is on track for the
full year ... while there are some generally encouraging
undertones we believe," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.
While they left estimates unchanged, they rate the stock as
"outperform" with a target price of 3,250p.
"No change to our estimates ... but some encouraging
comments here on Primark and Sugar."
Barratt Developments also rose after results, gaining 4.5
percent after Britain's biggest housebuilder said it sees
better-than-expected profit for this year.
The rise partly counteracted a 5.7 percent slide in the
previous session after Britain's finance minister announced a
cut in tax breaks for landlords. Barratt's chief executive said
that the market reaction on Wednesday was "very overdone".
"Strong set of results from Barratt... the sector was weak
after the budget yesterday but this is not anything too
concerning," Guardian Stockbrokers directors, Atif Latif, said.
"The drop yesterday allowed investors to buy back into the
sector and Barratt. The market continues to see the housing
sector in the sweet spot of a growth area that will continue to
flourish."
Other housebuilders also rebounded, with Persimmon
and Taylor Wimpey both up 4.9 percent.
Elsewhere, mid-cap power producer Drax, which saw
its share price slide 28 percent following Wednesday's budget,
also rallied. It rose 6.8 percent after it said the changes to
tax exemptions on green power would have less of an impact than
some traders had feared.
The FTSE 100 rose 95 points, or 1.5 percent to
6,585.70 points by 1347 GMT, having hit a six-month low in the
previous session.
Fund managers were also among top gainers, with the sector
led higher by Man Group. The world's largest listed
hedge fund company broke a five-day losing streak to surge about
10 percent, with traders citing positive broker comment,
slightly improved performance and a recovery in commodity
prices.
Miners also benefitted from a commodity price rally, with
the sector buoyed by a respite in China's stock market sell-off
after measures were announced to support the stability of
capital markets in the world's biggest metals consumer.
