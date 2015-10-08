LONDON Oct 8 Britain's top share index rose during midday trading on Thursday, outperforming major European stock indexes, after the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged and policymakers appeared in no hurry to raise them.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent at 6,361.35 points by 1126 GMT. In contrast, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat, while Germany's DAX was up 0.1 percent.

BoE policymakers voted 8-1 to keep rates at a record-low 0.5 percent, and most saw a relatively soft outlook for inflation. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)