* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 0.4 percent

* Bank of England keeps interest rates steady

* Airlines up on Air France passenger figures

By Atul Prakash

LONDON Oct 8 Britain's top share index climbed on Thursday, outperforming major European stock indexes, after the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged and policymakers appeared in no hurry to hike them.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent at 6,363.02 points by 1158 GMT. In contrast, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat, while Germany's DAX rose 0.1 percent.

BoE policymakers voted 8-1 to keep rates at a record-low 0.5 percent, with the central banking saying that inflation would stay below 1 percent until spring 2016. British inflation fell back to zero in August.

"There is some relief that the BoE is not in a hurry to raise interest rates, especially because the central bank sees inflation rising too slowly to its target level," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

"The UK stock market is also getting support from a rally in some commodity stocks."

The UK oil and gas index rose 0.4 percent, tracking a rise in oil prices, while the mining index advanced 0.8 percent.

Miner Fresnillo rose 3.2 percent to 697 pence, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, after HSBC raised its target price for the stock to 810 pence from 760 pence. Global diversified miner BHP Billiton was up 2.5 percent.

The FTSE 350 mining index fell 0.2 percent, losing some of the gains made on Wednesday when it reached its highest since the end of August, closing up 5.8 percent.

EasyJet and IAG rose 2.1 percent and 1.0 percent respectively, with analysts citing a boost from Air-France-KLM's report that total group traffic for September 2015 was up 22 percent. (Additional reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Louise Ireland/Ruth Pitchford)