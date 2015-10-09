* FTSE 100 up 0.7 percent
* Miners rally, Glencore rises on zinc production cut
* Investors cheered by Thursday's Fed minutes
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON Oct 9 Britain's top share index posted
its biggest weekly gain since 2011 on Friday, as minutes of a
Federal Reserve meeting suggested it was not about to raise
interest rates and mining stocks rallied after Glencore
cut back zinc production.
Britain's FTSE index was up 41.34 points, or 0.7
percent, at 6,416.16 points at the close, up 4.7 percent for the
week, setting its biggest weekly gain since December 2011.
Glencore was among the top gainers, rising 7 percent after
it said it would cut 500,000 tonnes of zinc production, or
around 4 percent of global supply, in its latest move to counter
weak commodities prices.
Glencore, the world's largest producer of zinc, has already
taken measures aimed at cutting its $30 billion debt pile by a
third. The volatile stock finished the week up 35.9 percent
since Monday, its biggest weekly rise ever.
"The zinc output cut means less revenue for Glencore but was
seen as a positive step by the company to reduce its worryingly
high debt pile," said Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC
Markets.
As zinc prices surged, other metals prices also
rallied, helping Anglo American, Antofagasta
and BHP Billiton, up between 3.1 and 7.2 percent. The
FTSE 350 mining index was up 4.4 percent.
Analysts cited the minutes of the Fed's September meeting as
encouraging investors to get back into equities. The minutes
showed the Fed had been wary of raising U.S. rates even before
subsequent economic data showed a slowdown in hiring by U.S.
employers.
"So dovish was the tenor of the minutes that I don't even
think a rate hike in 2015 is a serious option, and indeed the
market seems to agree with that," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
analyst at Charles Stanley. Market pricing suggested the first
U.S. rate increase would take place next March, he said.
Sports Direct was down 6.6 percent. It extended
losses after the British Insolvency Service said that criminal
proceedings had been opened against its chief executive.
The stock had already been in negative territory after being
cut to "equal weight" from "overweight" by Morgan Stanley.
"With the earlier downgrade, there are a number of stories
putting pressure on the stock all at the same time," said David
Madden, market analyst at IG.
(Editing by Larry King)