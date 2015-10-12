* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.5 pct

* Set for first daily loss in 9 sessions

* Miners under pressure after last week's rally

* Rolls-Royce falls on negative media reports (Adds detail, updates prices and adds quote)

By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash

LONDON, Oct 12 Britain's top share index fell on Monday after posting its biggest weekly gain since 2011 in the previous session.

Rolls-Royce shares fell 4.5 percent, the top decliner in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after weekend media reports of a European regulatory probe into whether airlines were being forced to enter anti-competitive contracts.

On the positive side, British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group rose 1.4 percent after Goldman Sachs started its coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at 6,390.70 points by 1035 GMT, set for its first daily loss in 9 sessions, having risen for the previous 8 days in a row.

The index gained 4.7 percent last week, its biggest weekly percentage rise since late 2011, but is still down nearly 3 percent so far this year.

"The FTSE 100 is seeing some profit taking after a strong run last week. The recent gainers are witnessing some pullback, with miners leading the index lower," Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at Securequity, said.

"The market is looking for a strong catalyst to maintain its upward march. Until then we will continue to see choppy moves."

Mining and trading company Glencore fell 3.2 percent. Its shares rose earlier in the session on its plans to sell copper mines in Australia and Chile with a view to reducing a debt burden, but analysts said that the move was unlikely to make a big difference.

"Glencore is selling its wholly-owned Cobar copper mine in Australia and Lomas Bayas copper mine in Chile, in response to receiving a number of unsolicited expressions of interest for these mines from various potential buyers ... It looks unlikely to move the needle much in terms of net debt reduction," Numis said in a note.

The UK mining index was down 1 percent after surging 19 percent last week to record its best weekly performance in nearly 7 years.

Standard Chartered shares fell 2.2 percent, with traders saying that a rating cut by Investec to "hold" from "buy" was weighing on the stock.

"Despite "catch-up" downgrades elsewhere, it appears that we continue to model a far worse outcome for the income statement than existing consensus assumptions," analysts at Investec wrote in a note, adding that they thought revenue and earnings forecasts remained too high. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Tom Heneghan)