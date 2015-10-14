* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.7 percent
* China inflation data hits banks, luxury stocks
* Hargreaves Lansdown surges after trading update
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 14 Britain's top share index fell
for a third straight session on Wednesday, hit by stocks with
exposure to China after the latest data there hinted
deflationary pressures were building.
China-exposed stocks were among the top fallers, with
Asia-focussed bank Standard Chartered and luxury firm
Burberry down 1 to 2 percent.
The falls came after consumer inflation in China cooled more
than expected in September. Producer prices also extended their
slide to a 43rd straight month, adding to concerns about
deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy.
The data came just a session after figures that showed
imports had slumped, hitting many of the same sectors.
"Downbeat data from China -- this time in the shape of
weaker than expected inflation -- is adding another layer of
concern as to how the world's second largest economy is managing
the slowdown," said Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet
Direct.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.7 percent at 6,296.45
points by 1031 GMT, down for a third straight session and about
2 percent lower for the week.
The index is 12 percent off of its record highs hit in
April, having been knocked back by concerns over Chinese growth
after the country allowed its currency to devalue in August.
The market turmoil hit the results of Hargreaves Lansdown
. It said first quarter assets under administration fell
by 500 million pounds, weighed by stock market falls.
However, its shares rose 5 percent to their highest level in
more than a year after the update, as new business inflows hit a
record high. Brokerage Numis described it as a "strong trading
update" despite difficult market conditions.
"The group's scale benefits are substantial and unmatched
providing it with by far the highest operating margin and the
buying power to provide the cheapest fund prices in the market,"
Numis said in a note, raising its earning forecasts and rating
the stock a "buy".
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toby Chopra
and Mark Potter)