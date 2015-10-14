* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.7 percent

* China inflation data hits banks, luxury stocks

* Hargreaves Lansdown surges after trading update

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Oct 14 Britain's top share index fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, hit by stocks with exposure to China after the latest data there hinted deflationary pressures were building.

China-exposed stocks were among the top fallers, with Asia-focussed bank Standard Chartered and luxury firm Burberry down 1 to 2 percent.

The falls came after consumer inflation in China cooled more than expected in September. Producer prices also extended their slide to a 43rd straight month, adding to concerns about deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy.

The data came just a session after figures that showed imports had slumped, hitting many of the same sectors.

"Downbeat data from China -- this time in the shape of weaker than expected inflation -- is adding another layer of concern as to how the world's second largest economy is managing the slowdown," said Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct.

Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.7 percent at 6,296.45 points by 1031 GMT, down for a third straight session and about 2 percent lower for the week.

The index is 12 percent off of its record highs hit in April, having been knocked back by concerns over Chinese growth after the country allowed its currency to devalue in August.

The market turmoil hit the results of Hargreaves Lansdown . It said first quarter assets under administration fell by 500 million pounds, weighed by stock market falls.

However, its shares rose 5 percent to their highest level in more than a year after the update, as new business inflows hit a record high. Brokerage Numis described it as a "strong trading update" despite difficult market conditions.

"The group's scale benefits are substantial and unmatched providing it with by far the highest operating margin and the buying power to provide the cheapest fund prices in the market," Numis said in a note, raising its earning forecasts and rating the stock a "buy". (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toby Chopra and Mark Potter)