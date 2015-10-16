* FTSE 100 up 0.7 pct
* Oil and mining stocks gain ground
* Burberry extends previous day's slide
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Oct 16 Britain's top share index rose on
Friday as investors stepped in to buy up commodity stocks after
oil and metals prices climbed on cuts to global supply.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.7 percent
at 6,384.93 points going into the middle of the trading session.
Oil companies BP and Royal Dutch Shell both
advanced more than 2 percent, as oil prices bounced up partly on
expectations of a decline in U.S. shale output.
Mining companies also gained ground, with Glencore
the top FTSE stock as it rose 2.9 percent after copper prices
climbed close to a one-month peak on cuts to mine supply and a
revival in Chinese demand.
"These stocks have had a major hammering (in) the last
number of months," David Madden, market analyst at IG, said. He
added that investors could be seeing the relatively cheap mining
stocks as a bargain-hunting opportunity.
Burberry was the biggest loser on the FTSE, falling
2.4 percent to extend the previous session's slide, as a profit
warning late on Thursday from German peer Hugo Boss
hit Burberry and other luxury goods companies.
Hugo Boss cut its 2015 sales and profit outlook, while price
target cuts from brokers on Burberry's shares added further
pressure to the British company on Friday, whose shares had
already slumped 8.3 percent on Thursday on weak sales growth.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)