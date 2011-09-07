* Ashmore Group, Bunzl set for blue-chip promotion

* 3i Group, Wood Group to be demoted to FTSE 250 index

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Sept 7 Fund manager Ashmore Group and packaging firm Bunzl are both expected to be promoted to the FTSE 100 index when the compiler undertakes its latest quarterly review after the market close on Wednesday.

Private equity firm 3i Group and oil services firm John Wood Group look set for demotion into the FTSE 250 index, based on their closing share prices from Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Ashmore is the only mid-cap stock eligible for automatic promotion to the blue chips, while Bunzl should also be considered for a re-entry into the FTSE 100 index for the purposes of balancing the changes to potential constituents.

Companies outside the FTSE 100 that grow to rank among the 90 largest by market capitalisation are automatically promoted into the blue-chip index, while the FTSE 100 constituents with the lowest value or that fall to 111th spot or below automatically drop into the FTSE Midcap 250 index.

Index compiler FTSE will formally announce the changes to the FTSE UK index series after the market close on Wednesday Sept. 7.

The review uses the closing prices from Tuesday Sept. 6, but the changes have to be confirmed by a FTSE committee on Wednesday. The changes will be implemented from the start of business on Monday, Sept. 19. (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)