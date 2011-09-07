* Ashmore Group, Bunzl set for blue-chip promotion
* 3i Group, Wood Group to be demoted to FTSE 250 index
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Sept 7 Fund manager Ashmore Group
and packaging firm Bunzl are both expected to
be promoted to the FTSE 100 index when the compiler
undertakes its latest quarterly review after the market close on
Wednesday.
Private equity firm 3i Group and oil services firm
John Wood Group look set for demotion into the FTSE 250
index, based on their closing share prices from Tuesday,
Sept. 6.
Ashmore is the only mid-cap stock eligible for automatic
promotion to the blue chips, while Bunzl should also be
considered for a re-entry into the FTSE 100 index for the
purposes of balancing the changes to potential constituents.
Companies outside the FTSE 100 that grow to rank among the
90 largest by market capitalisation are automatically promoted
into the blue-chip index, while the FTSE 100 constituents with
the lowest value or that fall to 111th spot or below
automatically drop into the FTSE Midcap 250 index.
Index compiler FTSE will formally announce the changes to
the FTSE UK index series after the market close on Wednesday
Sept. 7.
The review uses the closing prices from Tuesday Sept. 6, but
the changes have to be confirmed by a FTSE committee on
Wednesday. The changes will be implemented from the start of
business on Monday, Sept. 19.
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)