* Evraz, Polymetal, CRH expected to join FTSE 100 index

* Inmarsat, Investec, and Lonmin set for demotion

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON Dec 7 The FTSE 100 looks set to welcome Russian firms for the first time when compiler FTSE Group unveils its quarterly review on Wednesday in the face of calls for the firm to toughen up the entry requirements to Britain's premier stock index.

Investors have recently raised concerns that it is too easy for companies with low free floats and hazy corporate governance standards to enter the index, and this has prompted FTSE to look at tightening its future requirements.

Recently-listed Russian steelmaker Evraz and precious metals miner Polymetal International, together with Irish building materials group CRH, are expected to join the internationally focused index.

Evraz, 35 percent-owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich, only floated on the London Stock Exchange on Nov. 7, while Polymetal, owned by Alexander Nesis and Alexander Mamut, with Czech investor PPF, started conditional trading on the London market on Oct. 28.

The UK Listing Authority (UKLA) gave Evraz a waiver to move to a premium London listing despite having a free float of just 20 percent, below the usually required minimum of 25 percent, a spokeswoman for the Russian firm said at the time of its London flotation.

That means, under FTSE's current rules, Evraz will be eligible for its UK index at this latest review.

Traditionally, one of the strengths of the UK market had been its openness in terms of companies listing, Rod Paris, head of investments at Standard Life Investments, said at a Reuters Summit on Wednesday.

"So there's a bit of me that thinks this is just part of the cycle and the order of things ... but the genuine free float is probably less in some of these companies, and that's the issue."

The introduction of the two miners, which would be the first Russian companies to enter the FTSE 100, would also further increase the influence of resource stocks in the index.

Evraz's shares officially opened London trading on Nov. 7 at 320 pence, and had risen to 396.75 pence by the close on Tuesday, valuing the company at 5.32 billion pounds ($8.29 billion).

PolyMetal shares, 42 percent in free-float and which were initially offered at a price of 920 pence, had risen to 1,010.50 pence by Tuesday's close, valuing the company at 3.88 billion pounds ($6.06 billion).

Away from Russia, Ireland's CRH said on Nov. 8 that it would switch its main listing to London from Dublin, in a move designed to gain entry to the FTSE 100 and broaden its investor base.

The building materials firm, which has a market cap of 8.68 billion pounds ($13.53 billion) retains a secondary listing on Ireland's ISEQ, where it accounts for around a third of the overall market. Some 20 percent of CRH's investor base is Irish.

AUTOMATIC DEMOTIONS

Satellites operator Inmarsat and South Africa-based investment bank Investec are both set to automatically drop out of the FTSE 100 index, being at 111th position or below.

Companies outside the FTSE 100 that grow to rank among the 90 largest by market capitalisation are automatically promoted into the blue chip index, while the FTSE 100 firms with the lowest value or that fall to 111th spot or below drop into the FTSE 250 index.

For the purposes of balancing the potential entry of companies into the FTSE 100, the index constituent nearest to the 111th threshold will need to potentially move into the FTSE 250 index, which at the close on Tuesday Dec. 6 was platinum miner Lonmin.

Aside from the three demotions from the FTSE 100 index, two other changes are expected to be made to the FTSE 250 index based on Tuesday's closing prices, with recently-listed Indonesian resources firm Bumi set to join the index, and John Laing Infrastructure Fund expected to be promoted from the FTSE Small Cap index.

Going in the other direction, mother and baby products retailer Mothercare, TV-decoder maker Pace, food producer Premier Foods and tour operator Thomas Cook Group are all set to be automatically demoted to the FTSE Small Cap index, being at 376th position or below.

Again, for the purposes of balancing, the FTSE 250 constituent nearest to the 376th threshold will need to potentially move into the FTSE small Cap Index, which as at the close on Tuesday was staffing firm SThree.

Index compiler FTSE will formally announce the changes to the FTSE UK index series after the market close on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The review uses the closing prices from Tuesday, but the changes have to be confirmed by a FTSE committee on Wednesday.

The index changes will be implemented from the start of business on Monday, Dec. 19. (Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jon Loades-carter)