LONDON, June 26 Water and waste company Pennon
is set to enter Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 at
the end of the week, replacing electricity producer
International Power, the index compiler said on Tuesday.
International Power leaves the index after France's GDF Suez
agreed to purchase the 30 percent in the firm it did
not already own from minority shareholders.
The utility will remain in the FTSE on Thursday, but trading
will be suspended. On Friday it will be deleted and replaced by
Pennon, currently the company with the biggest market
capitalisation outside of the benchmark.
Strategsits at Societe Generale estimated that net potential
demand from Pennon's inclusion - driven by funds which track the
FTSE - could amount to around 5.2 million shares.
