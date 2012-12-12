LONDON Dec 12 Shares in the world's largest tour operator, Tui Travel, will be promoted to the UK's top index in the latest reshuffle, replacing utilities group Pennon, exchange operator FTSE said on Wednesday.

Pennon will take Tui's place on the mid-cap FTSE 250 index , with all changes due to become effective on Dec. 24.

Britain's largest motor insurer, Direct Line, which went public in October and has yet to be included in any FTSE index, will also join the mid caps, along with small-cap pubs firm Enterprise Inns and pharma group United Drug .

They will replace oil & gas firm Ruspetro, Talvivara Mining Company and waste management firm Shanks Group .