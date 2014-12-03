LONDON Dec 3 Real-estate firms Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey will join Britain's FTSE 100 equity index, replacing two stocks hit by the recent sell-off in commodities, the London Stock Exchange said.

Barratt and Taylor Wimpey will replace energy services company Petrofac and engineer IMI. The two homebuilders' shares have gained 30 percent and 20 percent respectively this year on the back of Britain's rising property market. Petrofac and IMI will join the FTSE 250 index.

Changes to the indexes take effect from the start of trading on Dec. 22. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)