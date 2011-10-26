NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. stocks briefly added to gains in afternoon trading on Wednesday as a draft statement obtained by Reuters said the euro zone aims to leverage its 440 billion euro bailout fund, the EFSF, "several fold."

Finance ministers will only agree the details of how that will be done in November. The statement is expected to be issued after a summit Wednesday. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LQ4Q7]

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 113.41 points, or 0.97 percent, at 11,820.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 7.86 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,236.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 5.17 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,643.59. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)