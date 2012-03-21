NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. stocks turned slightly higher by midday trade on Wednesday, led by the technology sector, but gains were limited as the S&P 500 showed signs of fatigue after a strong rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.13 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,159.06. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.76 of a point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,406.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.12 points, or 0.39 percent, at 3,086.27. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)