NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S. stocks surged more than 2 percent on Tuesday as buyers emerged ahead of a highly anticipated address by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI jumped 212.94 points, or 1.96 percent, to 11,067.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 24.94 points, or 2.22 percent, to 1,148.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC soared 65.84 points, or 2.81 percent, to 2,411.22.