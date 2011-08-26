NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. stock index futures cut losses in volatile trade on Friday after data showed U.S. economic growth was in line with expectations, but the futures remained firmly lower ahead of a key speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the day.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 6.3 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 20 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 5 points. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)