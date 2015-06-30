DUBAI, June 30 United Arab Emirates stock
markets stabilised in early trade on Tuesday because of light
bargain hunting in real estate-related stocks and other shares,
despite an uncertain global environment. Qatar's market was
slightly lower.
The Greek crisis and soft oil prices deterred any aggressive
buying, but Dubai's index edged up 0.1 percent after
three days of falls. Mortgage provider Amlak Finance
climbed 4.4 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index was up 0.02 percent as Aldar
Properties gained 0.8 percent. Qatar's market
slipped 0.2 percent as Ezdan Holding, the most heavily
traded stock, lost 0.5 percent after a strong run-up earlier in
June.
A monthly Reuters survey of 15 leading Middle East fund
managers, published on Tuesday, found that among the region's
major stock markets, they were most positive on the United Arab
Emirates for valuation reasons. Thirty-three percent now expect
to increase allocations to UAE equities in the next three months
while only 7 percent expect to cut them.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)