DUBAI, June 28 Gulf stock markets fell in early
trade on Sunday after militant attacks in Kuwait and Tunisia
killed a total of 66 people last week, and because of concern
about the Greek debt crisis.
The main Dubai stock Index sank 1.8 percent.
Heavyweight Emaar Properties DU> lost 2.5 percent and two
stocks which dominated activity last week fell sharply: Amlak
Finance slid 3.1 percent and Amanat Holding
dropped 3.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi's market fell 0.5 percent as First Gulf
Bank lost 1.3 percent. Qatar dropped 0.4 percent
in a broad-based decline.
The Kuwaiti and Saudi Arabian markets were to open later in
the morning.
The mosque attack in Kuwait is unlikely to have any
significant impact on the country's economy as long as oil
exports continue, but the security breach may at least
temporarily dampen sentiment among the retail investors
dominating that market.
The decision of European Union governments to refuse funding
to Athens appears to make a Greek debt default likely and
increase the chances of Greece leaving the euro zone.
Global markets have been preparing for a Greek exit for
years and could probably now cope with one, and Gulf markets are
fairly well insulated from global contagion by heavy government
spending. But global equity and oil prices might fall, and this
would affect Middle East bourses.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)