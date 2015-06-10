DUBAI, June 10 Gulf stock markets rose on
Wednesday after oil prices extended gains and index
compiler MSCI delayed the inclusion of Chinese domestic shares
in its emerging markets index, maintaining the weighting of
Qatari, UAE and Egyptian stocks.
Dubai's index rose 1.4 percent and Amlak Finance
surged the daily 15 percent limit for the sixth day in
a row. The stock started trading again last week after a
six-year suspension during which it restructured debt.
Another favourite with retail investors, builder Arabtec
rose 12.3 percent and was the most traded UAE stock.
After repeated delays, Egypt said in May it was about to
finalise a deal with Arabtec on a $36.7 billion housing project.
Abu Dhabi's bourse edged up 0.5 percent in a broad
rally.
Qatar's index was 0.1 percent higher with
petrochemicals-to-metals conglomerate Industries Qatar
up 0.3 percent.
Kuwait climbed 0.08 percent, while Oman's market
was roughly flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Louise Ireland)