DUBAI, June 16 Gulf equity markets were narrowly
mixed in early trade on Tuesday and Dubai's index fell as
investors' attention focused on Amlak Finance, which
is not part of the benchmark.
The Dubai index lost 0.6 percent as most stocks
slid but Amlak rose 1.8 percent, accounting for 73 percent of
total traded value so far on Tuesday.
The mortgage lender has dominated stock market activity in
the emirate since it resumed trading this month following a
six-year suspension during which it restructured debt.
The extremely volatile stock more than doubled in a week,
then tumbled 10 percent for two days in a row and began climbing
again on Monday. Analysts say its movements are purely
speculative.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi edged up 0.4 percent
in low-volume trade, while Qatar's bourse inched down 0.1
percent. Markets in Kuwait and Oman were nearly
flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Louise Heavens)