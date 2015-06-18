DUBAI, June 18 Gulf stock markets were narrowly
mixed early on Thursday as trading volumes fell with the
beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Emaar Properties weighed on Dubai after pricing
its Egyptian unit's initial public offer of shares well below
the top of its indicative range.
Emaar fell 0.5 percent and Dubai's index slipped
0.3 percent. Emaar Misr, the firm's Egyptian
subsidiary, priced its IPO at 3.8 Egyptian pounds per share, the
parent said on Thursday.
It had said earlier this month that the offer would be
priced at between 3.5 and 4.25 pounds per share.
Amlak Finance was the most traded stock, sliding
1.0 percent. The stock had more than doubled in price after it
resumed trading this month following a six-year suspension.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.2 percent as most blue
chips rose, while Oman slipped 0.2 percent.
Qatar's bourse inched down 0.1 percent because of
heavyweight Industries Qatar, which fell 1.1 percent.
The company, whose petrochemicals business is sensitive to
oil prices, had risen on Wednesday as oil firmed, but Brent
crude fell again early on Thursday.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)