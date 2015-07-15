DUBAI, July 15 Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Wednesday, supported by rebounding oil prices and second-quarter earnings.

Oil rose late on Tuesday and was steady in Asian trade on Wednesday after it became apparent that the Iranian nuclear deal would not immediately remove sanctions.

Dubai's index added 0.9 percent as heavyweight Emaar Properties rose 1.5 percent. Port operator DP World, which trades on the smaller NASDAQ Dubai exchange, surged 6.5 percent to $23.65.

As a leading logistics firm, DP World could benefit from the eventual lifting of sanctions against Iran. Also, JP Morgan this week raised its target price for the stock to $25.80 from $19.40 and upgraded it to "overweight" from "neutral", citing an improved revenue outlook. Nomura on Wednesday resumed coverage of DP World with a "buy" rating.

Abu Dhabi's index climbed 0.3 percent and developer Aldar Properties rose 1.9 percent after saying it had generated sales worth 1.9 billion dirhams ($517.3 million) in the first half of the year. The company has yet to report its second-quarter profit figures.

Qatar's bourse inched up 0.1 percent and Commercial Bank of Qatar, up 1.1 percent, was the main support. The lender posted a net profit of 589 million riyals ($161.8 million) on Tuesday, up 17.3 percent year-on-year and ahead of the 495.2 million riyals average forecast.

Petrochemicals giant Industries Qatar, whose profits are sensitive to oil prices, edged up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Keith Weir)