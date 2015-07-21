DUBAI, July 21 Stock markets in the Gulf edged
up in early trade on Tuesday, supported by positive earnings and
expectations, but Galfar Engineering dragged down
Oman's bourse after its profit slumped.
Dubai's index inched up 0.1 percent as heavyweight
bank Emirates NBD jumped 3.5 percent, extending gains
following the publication of strong second-quarter figures last
week.
But some property stocks pulled back after jumping in the
previous session. Emaar Properties edged down 0.3
percent and Union Properties fell 0.8 percent. The two
stocks had jumped 2.3 and 5.0 percent respectively on Monday.
Abu Dhabi's bourse climbed 0.5 percent as National
Bank of Abu Dhabi rose 1.9 percent and First Gulf Bank
added 0.7 percent. Trading in the shares of another
large local bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, is
suspended as its board reviews quarterly results on Tuesday.
Kuwait's market edged up 0.2 percent. Burgan Bank
added 1.2 percent after its quarterly profit rose 23
percent to 19.9 million dinars ($65.7 million). Analysts polled
by Reuters had estimated on average a net profit of 17.6 million
dinars.
Burgan's parent firm, Kuwait Projects Company,
climbed 1.5 percent.
Oman's index slipped 0.1 percent and Galfar
Engineering and Construction tumbled 6.8 percent. Last week, the
firm said its consolidated profit had fallen to almost zero in
the first half of this year.
