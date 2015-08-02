DUBAI Aug 2 Stock markets in the Gulf were
narrowly mixed in early trade on Sunday as Dubai outperformed,
supported by positive earnings and expectations.
The emirate's index rose 0.5 percent, supported by
Dubai Islamic Bank, up 1.3 percent, and property
developer DAMAC, which jumped 2.6 percent.
Dubai Islamic Bank beat analysts' forecasts with a 35
percent rise in second-quarter net profit last week and DAMAC
said on Sunday its board would discuss second-quarter results
and a dividend payout on Tuesday.
DAMAC's board will also discuss the adoption of the IFRS 15
accounting standard, which allows developers to recognise
off-plan sales earlier than under current practice and could
provide a one-off boost to revenues.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi's bourse was flat
with mixed moves by blue chips, while Qatar edged down
0.7 percent. Industries Qatar, whose earnings are
sensitive to oil prices, was the main drag and fell 1.6 percent
after crude dropped on Friday.
Kuwait's index edged down 0.3 percent and Oman
inched up 0.1 percent.
